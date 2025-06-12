2026 in-state WR Malachi Thompson competes at West Virginia 7-on-7

Thompson, 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, played a big role in helping his team advance deep into the bracket before falling to the eventual champion Wise. The talented wide receiver was able to get open and consistently caught the ball in critical situations.

Nitro (W.Va.) 2026 wide receiver Malachi Thompson made his way to West Virginia with his team to compete in the first 7-on-7 tournament of the summer and put his best foot forward.

“I love the environment. I’m glad me and my team got to experience that and compete against good competition,” he said.

The in-state prospect is coming off a season where he hauled in 74 passes for 1,590 yards and 18 touchdowns and was selected as the Randy Moss Award winner last year.

During the course of the visit, Thompson was able to speak with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett as well as the rest of the coaching staff, including head coach Rich Rodriguez.

And the feedback was positive.

“They said they really liked my game and that I did very well,” he said.

West Virginia is of course a program of interest for Thompson and he is interested to see what unfolds with the program after competing in front of the coaching staff.

At this stage, Thompson has a top five of Marshall, Ohio, Temple, Toledo and Miami (Oh.) and he has already taken official visits to both Marshall and Ohio.

The plan for Thompson is to make his college decision at some point in June.

“I plan on visiting two more," he said.