2026 OL Camden Goforth ready for West Virginia official

Goforth, 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, took an unofficial visit to Morgantown in March and then offensive line coach Jack Bicknell has since visited him at both his school and in his home.

And that is setting up for an official visit in June.

Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth has been building a strong relationship with the West Virginia coaching staff.

“The visit was great. I really enjoyed getting to just take time to talk about the school, football program, his experience and even our families,” he said.

The message from Bicknell was simply to continue to work hard while providing him some real-life advice when it comes to his overall development on and off the field.

Overall, things have continued to develop between Goforth and West Virginia since the program first contacted him in January. During that time he has developed a strong connection with Bicknell.

“Coach Bicknell and the offensive coaches really liked my film and it caught their attention. That’s what set everything into motion,” he said.

West Virginia is recruiting Goforth as an offensive guard or center and the coaches have been impressed with his physicality and strength along the interior.

And now the plan is for Goforth to make it back to Morgantown for an official visit beginning June 13.

“I’m very excited about it,” he said.

On top of West Virginia, Goforth has been busy checking out a number of other schools, including Tennessee, Louisville, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, Memphis and a number of others.

Goforth wants to eventually find a program that feels like home and treats him like family.

“Definitely have felt that at West Virginia,” he said. “It’s important for me to find somewhere that I fit in the program and can be developed as a player and also be successful in the classroom.”