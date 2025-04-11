2026 LB Dwyer picks West Virginia

Dwyer, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, South Florida, James Madison, Tulane, Liberty, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, FAU, FIU and a number of other programs.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed another commitment from Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Cameron Dwyer .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received a scholarship offer from West Virginia Jan. 29 and developed a connection with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zac Alley as well as several other members of the staff.

The Mountaineers are targeting him as a linebacker and safety hybrid in large part due to his athleticism as well as his ability to cover at the position.

Dwyer finished his junior season with 54 tackles and 8 tackles for loss.

Dwyer is the seventh commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 class and is the first true linebacker. He also represents the third pledge on the defensive side of the ball.

WVSports.com will have more with Dwyer in the near future.