Hodge adjusting after whirlwind start at West Virginia

It’s been a whirlwind for West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge.

Hodge was hired as the head coach after two successful seasons atop the North Texas basketball program and had a connection with athletic director Wren Baker, who served in the same post with the Mean Green prior to arriving in Morgantown.

“But I think it was all really quick, man. It happened fast. I mean, I would think the whole process from initial contact to official announcement was probably within a week's span,” Hodge said during an appearance on the Jon Rothstein podcast.

Since finishing up his duties with North Texas in the NIT, Hodge has hit the ground running in Morgantown, working on constructing both a roster and a coaching staff.

“And get acclimated in Morgantown, which has been awesome,” Hodge said.

The first-year head coach has fully embraced the city of Morgantown and the responsibility of being a figurehead of the basketball program, which is quite different from his time in Denton, which is just north of Dallas with major sports teams and universities.

“There are no pro sports teams and you go from a relatively anonymous life to not much anonymity anymore in Morgantown,” he said.

Outside of those personal differences, it’s been business as usual for Hodge as recruiting out of the transfer portal hasn’t been all that different outside the level of player he can attract.

“You’re just hitting the portal, trying to piece together a roster that you feel good about that can compete,” he said. “So that hasn’t changed much.”