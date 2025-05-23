2026 cornerback Jase Rhodes includes West Virginia in top five

North Cross (Va.) cornerback Jase Rhodes released his top five schools on Friday, and West Virginia made the cut.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pounder also included Louisville, Wake Forest, South Florida, and James Madison. Rhodes was originally offered by the previous Mountaineer staff but quickly received a new offer from Rich Rodriguez’s staff, with cornerbacks coach Rod West leading the way.

A native of Roanoke, Rhodes also has a family tie to the program through his cousin King Harvey, who played for WVU in the early 1980s.

Rhodes visited Morgantown for last year’s game against Albany and left impressed. “My visit to WVU was more than I could imagine,” he said. “It was electric! It was straight love from the moment I got there.”