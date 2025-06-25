West Virginia baskeball brings in veteran guard for visit

West Virginia is hosting Oklahoma State guard Arturo Dean for a visit as the Mountaineers look to add more experience to the backcourt.

Dean began his career at Florida International, where he earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He followed that up with a strong sophomore season, leading the Panthers with 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.35 steals per contest.

The Miami native transferred to Oklahoma State ahead of last season and appeared in all 37 games, making 21 starts. He averaged 7.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Dean has one year of eligibility remaining and is rated as a 91.53 in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings, checking in at No. 258 nationally and the No. 45 point guard available.