2029 legacy LB Titus Brown adds West Virginia offer

“My dad really encouraged me to go to this camp,” he said.

Brown, 6-foot-0, 215-pounds, is the son of former West Virginia offensive lineman Tim Brown who suited up for the Mountaineers from 1999-2004 and made his way down to camp to compete.

Harrisburg (Pa.) 2029 linebacker Titus Brown already had ties to the West Virginia football program but now holds a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers.

That decision paid off as the Mountaineers became the first program to extend a scholarship offer, with the coaching staff impressed with what they were able to see.

“They said they liked the way I moved and my physicality. And they told my coach that I looked as linebacker-ready as the 2027 recruits even though I’m a 2029,” he said.

Brown spent the majority of his time with defensive coordinator Zac Alley and assistant linebackers coach Andrew Warwick and was impressed with how they ran the event.

“I have always loved WVU so I’m just extremely grateful for the recognition and offer. This was one of the hardest camps I’ve been to this summer so I think it says a lot about the type of players they’re trying to develop,” he said.

Brown said that he liked the culture that the West Virginia coaches are creating but at this time, is taking his recruitment slow, given the time that is still on his side.

“My main focus at camps is developing relationships with the position coaches,” he said.