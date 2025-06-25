2027 LB Minikon Johnson excited about West Virginia pledge

Johnson, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers earlier this month after a performance at the 7-on-7 and it didn’t take him long to end his recruitment.

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop-Canevin 2027 linebacker Minikon Johnson understands it’s early in the recruiting process but when you know, you know and that’s how he felt about his commitment to West Virginia.

“They show mad love to me and check up on me and see how I’m doing and just keeping in contact with me. I just feel like it’s the right fit for me and I love everything about the program,” he said.

Johnson believes that the coaching staff treats him like family and that comfort level made it the right move for him by picking the program at this stage of the process.

“I’m very excited. People may say it’s too early but that’s home. I feel it,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Johnson at the linebacker position and the coaching staff made him feel comfortable with how he would fit in the scheme and how they would utilize his skill set.

“I see myself making plays in the defense,” he said.