WVU’s Javon Small lands at No. 53 in On3’s updated NBA Draft Board

West Virginia guard Javon Small continues to gain attention from NBA scouts, and he’s now showing up in several national draft projections.

Small landed at No. 53 overall in On3’s latest 2025 NBA Draft Big Board, which was updated following the conclusion of the NBA Combine. The rankings were put together by Associate Editor James Fletcher and include the top 75 prospects currently in the mix for June’s draft.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Mountaineers, earning All-Big 12 honors in the process. He also shot over 41 percent from the field and hit better than 35 percent from three.

Small entered his name into the draft after the season and has had workouts continue across the country.

ESPN’s most recent mock draft also projects Small to be selected, slating him at No. 56 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies via Houston.

His spot on the list shows he’s solidly in the second-round mix with room to climb as teams wrap up evaluations.