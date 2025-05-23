Advertisement
Published May 23, 2025
2026 DB Jordan Tarver excited about West Virginia offer
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

Auburndale (Fla.) 2026 safety Jordan Tarver was visited by cornerbacks coach Rod West during the evaluation period and now holds an offer from West Virginia.

Tarver, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect, worked out in front of West, who quickly pulled the trigger with an offer, an exciting development in his recruitment.

“I know the school has a very good program. They are blue and gold and I’ve been wearing those colors my whole high school career,” he said.

Advertisement

Tarver was thankful to add the Mountaineers to a list that also includes UNLV, Southern Mississippi and Duquesne along with interest from many others.

Tarver is being targeted as a defensive back and so far likes what he has heard from West.

The plan is for Tarver to make his way to Morgantown for a visit but at this point, that date has yet to be set in stone for when that will occur.

“I want to visit, I will be glad,” he said.

Tarver wanted to eventually find a school that feels like home to him as well as a place that fits his coaching staff on top of a place with a prestigious coaching staff.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement