2026 DB Jordan Tarver excited about West Virginia offer

Auburndale (Fla.) 2026 safety Jordan Tarver was visited by cornerbacks coach Rod West during the evaluation period and now holds an offer from West Virginia. Tarver, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect, worked out in front of West, who quickly pulled the trigger with an offer, an exciting development in his recruitment. “I know the school has a very good program. They are blue and gold and I’ve been wearing those colors my whole high school career,” he said.

