2026 DB Jordan Tarver excited about West Virginia offer

Auburndale (Fla.) 2026 safety Jordan Tarver was visited by cornerbacks coach Rod West during the evaluation period and now holds an offer from West Virginia.
Tarver, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect, worked out in front of West, who quickly pulled the trigger with an offer, an exciting development in his recruitment.
“I know the school has a very good program. They are blue and gold and I’ve been wearing those colors my whole high school career,” he said.
Tarver was thankful to add the Mountaineers to a list that also includes UNLV, Southern Mississippi and Duquesne along with interest from many others.
Tarver is being targeted as a defensive back and so far likes what he has heard from West.
The plan is for Tarver to make his way to Morgantown for a visit but at this point, that date has yet to be set in stone for when that will occur.
“I want to visit, I will be glad,” he said.
Tarver wanted to eventually find a school that feels like home to him as well as a place that fits his coaching staff on top of a place with a prestigious coaching staff.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe