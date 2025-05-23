2028 athlete Anthony Lopez collects West Virginia offer

Lopez, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, received a scholarship offer from West Virginia after the Mountaineers stopped by his school during the evaluation period.

Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic 2028 athlete Anthony Lopez has a long way to go in his recruitment but West Virginia is now in the picture.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley was responsible for the offer and he made it clear that his skill set fit what the Mountaineers want to do.

“I’m very lengthy and athletic and I have great acceleration and speed,” he said.

The plan is for Lopez to visit West Virginia soon although he has yet to set a date for when that will occur. To this point he has visited Pittsburgh, Penn State, Rutgers and Temple.

West Virginia is just one of nearly a dozen programs to already offer Lopez and he is primarily being targeted as a defensive back at the college level.

This past season Lopez had 46 tackles on defense and 6 catches for 87 yards and a score on offense.

Lopez wants to eventually find a school that has the same mindset as him with a focus on winning games as well as where he can get a great degree.

“And a great coaching staff,” he said.