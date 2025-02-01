West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Sam Hamilton

West Virginia has added a versatile option in Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2026 tight end Sam Hamilton. Hamilton, 6-foot-4 230-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over other offers from programs such as Kentucky, Houston, Georgia Tech, Washington and many others. The Rivals.com three-star prospect is coming off a season where he recorded a total 22 catches for 272 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Hamilton had been on the West Virginia radar for quite some time with the old staff extending a scholarship offer in the fall led by now inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart, while tight ends coach Michael Nysewander now leads the charge. Hamilton took a visit to Morgantown for the junior day event Feb. 1 and elected to commit to the program giving the Mountaineers an all-purpose tight end. The 2026 prospect is the first commitment for the Mountaineers in the cycle and obviously is the first at his position for the Big 12 Conference program. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Hamilton and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Hamilton is a big-bodied tight end that is athletic enough to not only catch the ball but become a factor after he reels the ball in to pick up yardage. Has soft hands and catches the ball well, while having awareness of where he is on the field and an ability to turn up field. With his size, Hamilton is a load to bring down and has solid burst and athleticism. A willing blocker, Hamilton plays with a high motor and is able to clear space with his drive and desire for contact. Uses his size well and makes it hard for opposing linebackers and defensive backs that get in his path. Delivers from punishing blocks on film and is effective when asked to make contact on the move which isn’t always the easiest thing for blockers.