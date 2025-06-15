West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Camden Goforth

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another commitment on the offensive front with a pledge from Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth. Goforth, 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, initially committed to Coastal Carolina June 1 but took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and that was enough to flip his pledge to the Mountaineers. The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from N.C. State, Tulane, Western Kentucky, Memphis, Liberty, Florida Atlantic, Air Force, Georgia State, Navy and several others.

Goforth received a scholarship offer from West Virginia May 23 but had been involved with the program prior to that with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell stopping in to see him during the evaluation period that month. West Virginia is recruiting Goforth as an offensive guard or center and the coaches have been impressed with his physicality and strength along the interior. He becomes the second offensive lineman to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2026 class behind Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2026 offensive lineman Rhett Morris. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Goforth and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Goforth has great size on the offensive line and plays the game with a physical element. The interior options moves well and has good feet which allows him to be effective when pulling and clearing paths. Seems to love contact and it’s clear his team trusts to run the ball behind him. Goforth also is an effective pass blocker that uses his hands well and has the strength to keep pass rushers at bay. There is positional flexibility here as well and Goforth has upside as he continues to develop. West Virginia has landed another key piece to the 2026 offensive line class with a physical lineman that should be a good fit for what the program wants to do up front.