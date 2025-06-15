West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Camden Goforth

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another commitment on the offensive front with a pledge from Athens (Tn.) McMinn County 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth.
Goforth, 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, initially committed to Coastal Carolina June 1 but took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and that was enough to flip his pledge to the Mountaineers.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from N.C. State, Tulane, Western Kentucky, Memphis, Liberty, Florida Atlantic, Air Force, Georgia State, Navy and several others.
Goforth received a scholarship offer from West Virginia May 23 but had been involved with the program prior to that with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell stopping in to see him during the evaluation period that month.
West Virginia is recruiting Goforth as an offensive guard or center and the coaches have been impressed with his physicality and strength along the interior.
He becomes the second offensive lineman to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2026 class behind Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2026 offensive lineman Rhett Morris.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Goforth and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Goforth has great size on the offensive line and plays the game with a physical element. The interior options moves well and has good feet which allows him to be effective when pulling and clearing paths. Seems to love contact and it’s clear his team trusts to run the ball behind him.
Goforth also is an effective pass blocker that uses his hands well and has the strength to keep pass rushers at bay. There is positional flexibility here as well and Goforth has upside as he continues to develop.
West Virginia has landed another key piece to the 2026 offensive line class with a physical lineman that should be a good fit for what the program wants to do up front.
Fitting the program:
Goforth was high on the West Virginia football program even before they extended a scholarship offer but once that occurred things took off even further. While Goforth initially committed to Coastal Carolina, the official visit to Morgantown was enough to seal the deal with his recruitment giving the program a plus addition in the 2026 class along the offensive line.
Goforth will step into a 2026 offensive line room that will need to replace at least five departing seniors while a total of four more should be entering their final season of eligibility. That means that almost half of the players currently on the roster will be cycling through Morgantown in the next two years.
That should open up opportunities for Goforth if he can come in and develop early in his career especially with the versatility that he brings to the table up front.
West Virginia has been more active in the state of Tennessee under his coaching staff and this addition should only help the Mountaineers as they continue to branch out in the area.
Recruiting the position:
West Virginia now has two offensive linemen in the fold in the 2026 recruiting class but is still in search of some others in order to round out what the coaching staff has put in place. The Mountaineers have hosted several of those options already and will need to add some tackle options on top of interior pieces.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe