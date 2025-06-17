WVU offers 2026 four-star guard, contacts top 2027 point guard

West Virginia has extended an offer to one of the top guards in the 2026 class and is also showing early interest in a rising prospect for 2027.

The latest offer went to four-star shooting guard Jermal Jones Jr, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Ranked No. 55 nationally, Jones brings positional versatility and high-level upside.

“When I go on these visits, I want to go to a school where I can come in and play,” Jones told On3’s Jamie Shaw. “I want the opportunity to earn a spot, not just be given playing time. I want to go somewhere I have great players around me and be surrounded by good people. A great atmosphere. I can play on the ball or off the ball, so that doesn’t really matter to me.”

The staff has also been in contact with 2027 point guard Micah Gordon, a 5-foot-11 playmaker from Plainfield (N.J.) High School. Gordon is rated the No. 47 overall player in his class and is starting to draw high-major attention early in the process.

West Virginia continues to build out its recruiting board with a lot of focus on guards.