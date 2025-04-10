West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Taj Powell

The West Virginia football program has landed another versatile piece on the defensive side of the ball with a commitment from Springfield (Oh.) 2026 athlete Taj Powell. Powell, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over an offer from Kentucky. The Rivals.com three-star prospect received an offer from West Virginia Jan. 24 and things only picked up from that point with multiple visits to Morgantown including most recently March 27 for an unofficial visit.

Nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich served as the lead recruiter for Powell along with head coach Rich Rodriguez and he was able to develop a comfort level with the staff over the past several months. That led to Powell announcing his decision to commit to the Mountaineers. The coaching staff is targeting Powell at the nickels/sams position and was impressed with his aggression off the edge as well as how physical he is on the defensive side of the ball. Powell also has the ability to drop in coverage and be effective in that department as well. Powell becomes the sixth commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 class and the second that could potentially end up at defensive back along with Bixby (Okla.) athlete Emory Snyder. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Powell and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Powell has excellent size and length which he uses effectively in a variety of ways on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, his ability to fill multiple positions makes him an intriguing prospect given what he already demonstrates at the high school level. He possesses excellent burst off the line of scrimmage when lined up around the ball and is aggressive in his pursuit. A physical tackler, Powell plays to his size in the run game and is able to avoid blockers to get the ball carrier to the ground. On top of his physical element, Powell demonstrates the ability to be effectively used in coverage and play in space although he is likely more suited for a box role at the next level.