News
ago football Edit

2026 TE Sam Hamilton has a good connection with West Virginia

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2026 tight end Sam Hamilton has been speaking with West Virginia since the summer but now the Mountaineers have formally entered his recruitment with a scholarship offer.

Hamilton, 6-foot-4 230-pounds, has developed a strong relationship with tight ends coach Blaine Stewart and it comes as no surprise that he was the assistant that offered him.

“I know that if I attend West Virginia, Coach Stewart will develop me into an amazing tight end and he will care for me very much,” he said.

Stewart has told Hamilton that he likes what he brings to the tight end position with how physical he is at a blocker, especially against linebackers and defensive backs. He also likes his ability to catch the ball at the position as well.

“He also loves that if the ball comes to me, I am getting yards no matter what,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has also been involved in his recruitment and so far he has been impressed with where the program is at but even more so with where it could be going.

“I think that West Virginia is on the come up and will be a contender for conference championships and national championships in the upcoming years,” he said.

Hamilton has already visited Kentucky and Notre Dame but hopes to check out schools such as Ohio State, Michigan and West Virginia in the coming weeks and months.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is looking for a program that is going to be competitive on the field as well as where he can be developed into a high-level tight end. “And leader,” he said.

----------

