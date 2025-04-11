West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Cameron Dwyer

West Virginia has continued to add athleticism on the defensive side of the ball with a commitment from Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Cameron Dwyer. Dwyer, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a number of other opportunities including Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, South Florida, James Madison, Tulane, Liberty, East Carolina and more. The Sunshine State linebacker first received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in late January and the Big 12 Conference program has only moved further up his list in the past couple months.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley initiated the contact between the two and served as the lead recruiter. Since West Virginia extended a scholarship offer the relationship with the coaches has only continued to grow. The Mountaineers are targeting Dwyer as a safety/linebacker hybrid with his athleticism as well as his ability to cover and get after the quarterback. He finished his junior season with 54 tackles. Dwyer becomes the seventh commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class and the first at linebacker in this cycle. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Dwyer and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Dwyer is a long, athletic linebacker that moves well from side-to-side. He shows explosion on film and impressive closing speed. He is used as disruptive linebacker at the high school level and is able to get into the backfield and create chaos. Plays with a high motor and is able to track the football where he has a knack to make big plays. Gets off the ball quickly and hits with a physical nature. Dwyer displays the ability to shed blocks and make tackles with impressive closing speed at the position. He’s also athletic enough to hold his own in coverage but it isn't shown on film and clearly does his best work around the line of scrimmage.