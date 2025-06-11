2026 Florida LB Antoine Sharp flips commitment to West Virginia

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Antoine Sharp has announced that he has flipped his commitment to West Virginia. Sharp, 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, had been committed to UCF since April 8 but took an official visit to Morgantown over the June 6-8 weekend. Following that trip Sharp announced that he had flipped his commitment to the Mountaineers after weighing his options.

