2026 Florida LB Antoine Sharp flips commitment to West Virginia

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Antoine Sharp has announced that he has flipped his commitment to West Virginia.
Sharp, 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, had been committed to UCF since April 8 but took an official visit to Morgantown over the June 6-8 weekend.
Following that trip Sharp announced that he had flipped his commitment to the Mountaineers after weighing his options.
"After spending the past weekend in Morgantown I’m blessed to announce that I am committing to the University of West Virginia. Coach Rodriguez, Coach Alley, and the entire WVU staff made it feel like home. I’m confident this is the right place for me to grow — as an athlete, a student, and a man," Sharp wrote.
Sharp received a scholarship offer from West Virginia Jan. 29 from defensive coordinator Zac Alley and the Mountaineers were on his short list of options.
However, he committed to the Knights but the persistence from the coaches led to a visit to campus and set the process for a flip in gear.
Sharp also received scholarship offers from Florida State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Indiana and a number of others.
WVSports.com will have more with Sharp in the near future.
