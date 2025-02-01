2026 TE Hamilton commits to West Virginia

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by tight ends coach Michael Nysewander after the coaching change but had previously developed a connection with inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart. Hamilton made multiple visits to Morgantown including most recently for the junior day.

Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, had long been on the radar of the Mountaineers football program receiving a scholarship offer in the fall after speaking with them long before that.

The West Virginia football program has added a key target with a commitment from Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2026 tight end Sam Hamilton .

The overall comfort level with the program on top of the plans that the coaching staff had for him helped to make his choice bypassing other offers from Kentucky, Houston, Georgia Tech and more.

The Mountaineers have been impressed with how Hamilton is a physical blocker especially against linebackers and defensive backs as well as his ability to catch the ball at the position as well.

Hamilton finished this past season with 22 catches for 272 yards and 5 touchdowns.

West Virginia has been investing in the tight end position since the coaching change and Hamilton represents the first for the Mountaineers in the 2026 cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Hamilton in the near future.