2026 LB Cameron Dwyer amped for West Virginia official visit

Dwyer, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, has spoken with defensive coordinator Zac Alley and the assistant has been in regular communication since the Mountaineers jumped into the mix Jan. 29.

Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Cameron Dwyer has been developing a strong relationship with the West Virginia coaching staff since receiving a scholarship offer in January.

“I feel things have been going great with West Virginia,” he said. “I’ve been talking to Coach Alley on a daily basis and we’re basically just talking every day and building that relationship.”

So much so that Dwyer has scheduled an official visit to Morgantown June 6-8, which also happens to coincide with his birthday. And he is excited to get to campus in order to spend more time with the coaches and bring his family up to show them what West Virginis is all about.

“I’m grateful to give them that opportunity,” he said.

Dwyer also plans to take an official visit to South Florida the following week but right now those are the only two trips that he has planned this summer for the time being.

“But I’m really excited to visit West Virginia June 6 because that’s my birthday so I’m just ready for the experience,” he said.

Dwyer is being targeted as a hybrid linebacker and nickel in large part due to his ability to not only cover with his athleticism but still be able to create pressure on the quarterback.

The Florida linebacker is hoping to make a college decision before the end of summer and wants to find a location where there is the right culture and a strong standard for excellence.