Meet West Virginia’s 2026 football commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2026 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central linebacker Cameron Dwyer has been on the West Virginia target list since early in the process with defensive coordinator Zac Alley offering him a scholarship in January after coming over to the program. The athletic, quick linebacker immediately became a priority for the Mountaineers and developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff. Dwyer collected other offers from Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, South Florida and more but committed to the Mountaineers giving the program a physical linebacker that fits the defensive scheme.

Springfield (Oh.) athlete Taj Powell had been on the West Virginia radar for quite some time earning a scholarship offer Jan. 24 and making multiple visits to campus for the junior day event Feb. 1 and then for a spring practice in late March. The Mountaineers had always been high on the list for Powell but that only further increased once he was able to meet with and build a relationship with the coaching staff. Nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich served as the lead recruiter for Powell but several other coaches were involved. The versatile athlete could end up at several different positions on defense ranging from the nickel spot to the sam, but is a long, athletic defender that plays the game with aggression. Picked the Mountaineers over offers from Kentucky and others.

Committed: April 10 Bixby (Okla.) defensive back Emory Snyder was offered by West Virginia Feb. 13 and things only continued to progress between the two leading to him taking a visit to campus March 10. That trip only further solidified the Mountaineers on his list and he would commit to the program a month later. Snyder is a long, athletic defensive back that is slated to play nickel for West Virginia although he could move to multiple positions. As a junior, Snyder recorded 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups, 6 interceptions and a forced fumble and drew a number of scholarship offers outside of the Mountaineers. Snyder was recruited by nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich.

Committed: April 5 West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman quarterback Jyron Hughley already had strong ties to the West Virginia football program and that family connection played a role in committing to the Mountaineers. Hughley is the nephew of JaJuan Seider and also had strong ties with several staff members as well. The Florida quarterback was re-offered by the new West Virginia coaches in January and that was a big moment in his recruitment as the Mountaineers were targeting him as a quarterback. Hughley then took an unofficial visit over the March 29 weekend and would commit a few days later giving the football program a dynamic dual-threat quarterback option.

Committed: February 1 Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller tight end Sam Hamilton had been on the West Virginia radar since the old coaching staff was in place and things only increased once the new staff took over. Holdover Blaine Stewart handled his initial recruitment, but tight ends coach Michael Nysewander assumed the lead role. Hamilton is a versatile two-way tight end that can not only block but catch the football. After taking a visit to the West Virginia junior day Feb. 1, Hamilton committed to the Mountaineers.

