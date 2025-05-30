Mock Draft projections for Javon Small

The NBA Draft is set for June 25 and here is a collection of mock draft data on where former West Virginia guard Javon Small is expected to be selected.
Small, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, spent one season with the Mountaineers where he averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
He shot 41.8-percent from the floor and 35.3-percent from three.
For his efforts, Small was selected as a first-team all-Big 12 Conference choice. He then entered his name into the NBA Draft process and worked out for various teams.
On3:
47. Milwaukee Bucks
ESPN:
56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston)
Bleacher Report:
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)
NBADraft.net
50. New York Knicks
ESPN’s latest Top 100 big board ranks Small as the No. 49 prospect in the NBA Draft.
