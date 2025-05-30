Yormark discusses thoughts on College Football Playoff

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was asked about the future of the College Football Playoff on an appearance on SportsCenter and made his feelings clear.

Yormark would first like to see the field expanded to 16 teams over the current 12-team format that will be in place for the 2025-26 season.

That can not be adjusted for the coming year, but moving forward in 2026 and beyond Yormark would like to see more teams included in the playoff.

“More access is better for the Big 12 but I’m also about fairness,” he said.

To that point, Yormark said that he would like to see the College Football Playoff adopt a 5+11 model, which would include the five highest rated conference champions and 11 at-large bids.

“From where I sit and I know I speak on behalf of our coaches and our ADs, we want to earn it on the field,” Yormark said.

Yormark believes that the 5+11 format is fair and it creates more of a true playoff system instead of an invitational with discussion surrounding multiple automatic qualifiers for different leagues.

“We need to take these multiple AQs out of the conversation and do what’s right for college football,” Yormark said.