Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–West Virginia into the Super Regionals. The Mountaineers didn't get to host a regional event, but turns out that didn't matter when it came to their pathway to the Supers. Going a perfect 3-0, West Virginia overcame a deficit in all three contests to sweep the Clemson Regional and advance to the Super Regionals for the second time in as many years.

The No. 2 seed West Virginia overcame a 3-0 deficit to storm back and beat Kentucky 4-3 in the first game, then erased a 5-4 deficit to knock off Clemson 9-6. In the regional final, the Mountaineers trailed Kentucky twice by five runs but rallied both times including in the bottom of the eighth. West Virginia then took a 13-12 lead into the top of the ninth which they would hold for the win.

The No. 2 seed Mountaineers were able to advance out of a difficult regional and now have their eyes on surpassing where they finished last year.

Staff writer Wesley Shoemaker summed it up best with the job that Steve Sabins has done in his first year over top the program as he has now won the most games in program history in a single season, won the first outright Big 12 title and taken the Mountaineers to a Super Regional.