2026 WR Armani Rodgers impressed with West Virginia camp stop

Rodgers, 5-foot-10, 155-pounds, was named the fastest skill player during the event and both his effort and participation throughout the camp stood out.

Trotwood (Oh.) Trotwood-Madison 2026 wide receiver Armani Rodgers made the trek to West Virginia for the first one-day camp of the summer and put his speed on display.

“The experience was great. What really stood out to me was how the head coach made it really important to get something right before we moved onto the next thing,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Rodgers as a slot wide receiver and was impressed not only with his speed but some of his technical skills at the position.

“Route running and effort really stood out to the coaches,” he said.

Rodgers was impressed with the overall experience and while he’s just now getting to know the coaching staff is excited to continue to build bonds with them moving forward.

“I like West Virginia. I’m just now getting to know the coaches but they seem like good people. They told me they are going to watch the film and get back with me,” he said.

The plan is for Rodgers to make his way back to Morgantown for another look this summer but in the meantime he will make his next camp stop Wednesday at Louisville. Still, the experience at West Virginia is one that certainly made a good impression.

“I think the day was nice. I learned a lot from the day,” he said.