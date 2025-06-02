West Virginia makes more history by sweeping Clemson Regional

West Virginia baseball made even more history on Sunday night as they beat Kentucky 13-12 to win the Clemson Regional.

The Mountaineers are now making their first-ever back-to-back Super Regional appearance, as they swept through a regional for the second year in a row.

"Special win, I think this team's been doubted throughout the season. And it's the most resilient bunch of kids that I've ever had the pleasure of coaching," West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins said.

The Mountaineers used three late-game comebacks to their advantage, walking-off Kentucky on Friday, scoring four runs in the ninth against Clemson on Saturday, and scoring six runs in the eighth against Kentucky on Sunday.

"That's the best three-game set that I've ever been part of as a player or as a coach in my life. I literally had everything that you could possibly imagine, including walk-offs and six-run eights, heroic plays, heroic performances, heroic at-bats. It's the best television you could have ever watched for three straight games," Sabins said.

Making history is not new for West Virginia this season.

The Mountaineers entered the postseason having won the most games in program history and the first-ever outright Big 12 title heading into this weekend.

Making their second straight Super Regional appearance likely trumps both of those accomplishments as the Mountaineers now find themselves two wins away from the College World Series.

"I think it'd be fair to say that we're a top 16 program in the country for the last two years, at least, and I think it's fair to say that I think we've built something really, really special in Morgantown, West Virginia. We've had over 10, 12 big leaguers in the last ten years. We won an outright title in the Big 12, and we've won two Big 12 titles in the last three years. And so to say that our program is the upper echelon and the best of the best in the country when it comes to Division I baseball would not be an understatement. I think that was proven this weekend," Sabins said.

More history could be on the way if WVU is able to get two more wins next weekend. The Mountaineers have never made a College World Series, and last year, having been the only Super Regional appearance until now.