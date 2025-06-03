Advertisement
Published Jun 3, 2025
Former West Virginia forward Naveh finds next destination
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
@rivalskeenan

Former West Virginia forward Ofri Naveh has found his next college home.

Naveh, 6-foot-7, 185-pounds, has signed with Oral Roberts where he will work under a familiar face in former West Virginia assistant Kory Barnett.

Ofri spent two seasons with the Mountaineers although he did not suit up this past season as he redshirted. However, as a true freshman Naveh averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game across 13.8 minutes per game.

Naveh will have three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

