WVU's NCAA Tournament projections with a day until Selection Monday

In less than 24 hours, West Virginia baseball will learn their postseason fate and where they will be headed for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers will enter the NCAA Tournament with 41 wins, and an RPI of 28, likely setting themselves up to be a two-seed when the bracket is announced on Monday.

D1Baseball has consistently grouped the Mountaineers into the Knoxville Regional over recent days. WVU is projected as a two-seed in the Knoxville Regional, and they would face the three-seed Western Kentucky in the first game on Friday. They have Tennessee as the top seed in the region and the No. 14 overall national seed.

The winner of that region would face the winner of the No. 3 national seed region, which is currently projected to be Arkansas. Big 12 counterpart Kansas is the projected two-seed in that region.

Baseball America also has WVU hitting the road to face an SEC school. They are the two-seed in the Oxford Regional, with Ole Miss as the No. 1 seed in the region. They have Ole Miss slated as the No. 11 overall seed nationally. According to Baseball America's projections, WVU would face Troyme of the weekend in the first game.

The winner of the region is slated to face the winner of the No. 6 seed region, which they project as Georgia being the No. 6 overall seed nationally.

Selection Monday begins at noon on Monday, while the first games of the Friday regional round begin on May 30th.