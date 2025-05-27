Hodge surrounds himself with a coaching staff built on trust

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge made it clear that when constructing his first coaching staff in Morgantown, it was going to be about surrounding himself with the right people that he trusts.

Certainly fair to say that he has done that, bringing all five of his assistants from North Texas with him in the transition.

“You're trying to put fits and personalities that can ultimately magnify my strengths and help me on my weaknesses,” Hodge said.

The five assistants are Jase Herl, Phil Forte, Mike Randle, Johnny Estelle and Andre Shaw. That's the same group that Hodge has worked with since he was first elevated into the head coaching position with the Mean Green in 2023.

That clearly boils down to trust and familiarity as those coaches understand what Hodge wants and how to go about accomplishing that.

“People that love other people, people that want to serve these young men that we get to be around every day, and impact them in a way, and understand that the best way for all of us to have individual success, even as staffers is winning, and the more you win, the more opportunities we all get,” he said.

All of the coaches are under contract through April 30, 2026 and the funding falls in line with what the allocated budget was for those coaches with at least $1,750,000 to allocate to the assistant coaches and support staff.

Herl is set to make $375,000, which includes a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental compensation of $125,000.

"Jase is the complete package when it comes to coaching basketball," Hodge said. "He has a great feel for people and the game of basketball. He impacts all areas of our program, and I am thrilled to have him in Morgantown."

Forte will make $325,000 and that total includes a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental compensation of $75,000.

"Phil is one of the best young coaches in the country," Hodge said. "The work ethic and character that helped him be a great player in the Big 12 has carried into his coaching career. He has a great understanding of how to help our players to get better on and off the floor."

Estelle will make a total of $275,000 with a base pay of $250,000 and the remaining supplemental compensation.

"Johnny's impact will be fell all throughout the program," Hodge said. "He is intentional and has a unique ability to develop impactful relationships that last.

Randle will make $175,000 and is another coach that Hodge trusts.

“Mike is one of the best up-and-coming young coaches in America,” Hodge said. “He is an elite relationship builder and has made impactful connections nationally. Mike is a tireless worker and pours his heart into mentoring young men.”

Finally, Shaw will make $150,000 for this coming season.

"Andre is a high-character person who will be involved in many areas of our program," Hodge said. "He develops great relationships with our student-athletes and impacts them on and off the floor. Andre has East Coast ties, being a native New Yorker and also does a tremendous job with player development."

The basketball element to each of these are obviously critical as the assistants must bring expertise to the table but the human element clearly matters here as well. And Hodge has accomplished his mission in finding the right people, too.