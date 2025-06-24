West Virginia lands 2027 LB Minikon Johnson

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed a commitment from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop-Canevin 2027 linebacker Minikon Johnson.
Johnson, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, earned a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following his stop on campus for the 7-on-7 earlier this summer. He also held offers from Akron and Kent State.
He announced his decision on social media.
Johnson is being targeted as an outside linebacker and the coaching staff was impressed with his size, along with how he moved and his ability to cover. His physicality was also a trait that the coaches highlighted as something that stood out.
“I thought the visit to West Virginia was good. I liked everything about it,” he said.
Johnson was recruited by senior defensive analyst and assistant linebackers coach Andrew Warwick as well as defensive coordinator Zac Alley.
Johnson is the second commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe