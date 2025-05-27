Lorient set to withdraw from NBA Draft process per report

West Virginia received some more good roster news with North Texas transfer forward Brenen Lorient set to withdraw from the NBA Draft process.

The news was reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS.

Lorient, 6-foot-9, 215-pounds, played under Ross Hodge last season with the Mean Green where he was voted first-team all-American Athletic Conference and was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the league.

Lorient averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and over 1.1 blocks per game across 24.8 minutes per game. He shot 57-percent from the field and 47.8-percent from three on 23 attempts.

"We are thrilled to have Brenen Lorient at West Virginia University," Hodge said. "Brenen has won at every level of basketball and brings with him Final Four experience. He has improved every year and has an incredibly high basketball ceiling."

The Ocala, Florida native started his career at Florida Atlantic where he spent two seasons. During the 2022-23 campaign Lorient appeared in 21 games as a reserve and followed that up appearing in all 31 games while averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game before transferring to North Texas.