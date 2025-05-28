Eaglestaff finds right fit at West Virginia in many ways

One of the biggest things for transfer guard Treysen Eaglestaff when he opened up his recruitment was finding the right fit where he can be himself on the floor.

West Virginia had that and more.

Eaglestaff appeared on the 3 Guys Before the Game podcast and was asked about his role with the Mountaineers this coming season and he emphasized that he just wanted to play in his final year.

The transfer guard is coming off a season at North Dakota, where he averaged 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.6-percent from the field and 35.9-percent from three making him an attractive option in the transfer portal.

After backing off his initial transfer portal commitment to South Carolina, Eaglestaff opened up his recruitment and picked the Mountaineers.

“Whoever is going to let me play and be myself, I'll take that opportunity. Coach Hodge emphasized that he has a lot of trust in me and my abilities. I think my role is to be a playmaker,” Eaglestaff said.

Eaglestaff said that he could be used both on and off the ball. He is excited to help his team win.

The talented transfer admitted that once he elected to open his recruitment, Gonzaga, BYU and Washington all got involved in his recruitment but the allure of the roster that Hodge had put together with the Mountaineers was also very attractive to him as well outside his own opportunities.

West Virginia had already added Chattanooga transfer guard Honor Huff who made the most three-pointers in college basketball last season and that provides another offensive threat for teams to worry about. The program also already had a proven point guard in Jasper Floyd who plays defense.

“And myself as a playmaker having those two as just the guard position alone I just felt that opens up a lot,” Eaglestaff said.

That doesn’t even include the rest of the roster with pieces such as Brenen Lorient, Harlan Obioha, Chance Moore, and Jackson Fields.

“I just thought we had a good chance to win,” Eaglestaff said.