Top Pa. linebacker Colsen Gatten sets official visit to WVU

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2026 linebacker Colsen Gatten will return to Morgantown for an official visit from June 13-15, he told WVSports.com.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound defender is currently rated as the top linebacker in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class by Rivals and holds over 20 Power Four offers. A three-star prospect, Gatten recently named a top five of Pitt, Indiana, Duke, West Virginia, and Oklahoma.
Gatten was originally offered by West Virginia’s previous coaching staff and received a new offer from defensive coordinator Zac Alley back in January. Alley had recruited Gatten while at Oklahoma and quickly reestablished contact after joining the Mountaineers’ staff.
“It was a great feeling,” Gatten said at the time. “Coach Alley called and we talked and it was a great feeling being able to talk to him again. He recruited me at Oklahoma as well.”
Gatten has previously visited West Virginia and remains a key defensive target for the Mountaineers in the 2026 class.
