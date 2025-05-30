Top Pa. linebacker Colsen Gatten sets official visit to WVU

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2026 linebacker Colsen Gatten will return to Morgantown for an official visit from June 13-15, he told WVSports.com. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound defender is currently rated as the top linebacker in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class by Rivals and holds over 20 Power Four offers. A three-star prospect, Gatten recently named a top five of Pitt, Indiana, Duke, West Virginia, and Oklahoma.

