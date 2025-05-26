2026 ATH Laron Dues includes WVU in top five

Former West Virginia in-state prospect Laron Dues has released his top five schools and the Mountaineers remain firmly in the mix.

Now at Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney, the 2026 athlete named West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Indiana, and South Florida as the programs still under consideration. Dues is the younger brother of 2025 WVU wide receiver signee Tyshawn Dues.

The 5-foot-9, 178-pound Dues spent his early high school years at Hurricane (W.Va.) before transferring to Florida. He built a relationship with WVU’s former staff but didn’t receive an offer until Rich Rodriguez took over as head coach.

“I found out about my offer after a conversation with Coach Rodriguez, and my reaction was excited considering it’s my home state,” he told WVSports.com back in January.

Dues will return to Morgantown for an official visit on June 6 and has expressed excitement about what the program is building.

“My opinion of them right now is great. I mean, I love the energy they bring,” he said in the earlier interview.

A versatile athlete, Dues is being recruited as either a wide receiver or defensive back. He’s coming off a strong season defensively, recording 81 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 25 pass breakups.