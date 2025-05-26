West Virginia baseball selected to Clemson Regional

West Virginia baseball earned the two-seed in the Clemson Regional, as they are set to face Kentucky in the first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Clemson is the top seed in the Clemson Regional, as they hold the No. 11 overall national seed.

This is the 16th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and their third straight appearance. It is the most consecutive appearances they have had since the 1961-1964 seasons, when they went to the tournament four straight times.

WVU heads to the postseason with 41 wins, the most of any program in history. The Mountaineers won their first-ever outright Big 12 regular season title as well.

The current first pitch for WVU vs. Kentucky is unclear, but it will likely be sometime Friday afternoon.

The winner of this regional will face the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional (LSU) in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia has made one Super Regional ever, coming last season.