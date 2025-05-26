McBride plays a key role in helping the Knicks' game three win

Miles McBride had a horrible start to Sunday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals when he picked up three fouls within 90 seconds of each other.

The former Mountaineer would end up coming back into the game late in the third quarter and then throughout the fourth, being a steady presence in the Knicks' 106-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

"Just do what I’m capable of doing. Trusting my work, trusting my teammates, and my teammates trusting me," McBride said of his mindset on Sunday.

The fourth-year guard finished with nine points, but seven of them came on a 7-0 run by himself towards the end of the third quarter, helping the Knicks get back into the game. McBride played a total of 15 minutes and would continue to be a force on defense in the fourth quarter as well.

"Keep fighting. The thing about us is we’re going to fight until the end. We’ve also given up leads, so we know how the league works, where teams get comfortable, and we just try to go out there and figure it out. Figure it out, stick together, keep fighting," McBride said.

The Knicks are now vying to tie the seven-game series at two games apiece on Tuesday night in Game 4.