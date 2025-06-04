Rodriguez announces West Virginia transfer additions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that 24 student-athletes have signed grant-in-aids and joined the Mountaineer Football program for the 2025 season.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year Hometown/High School/Last School

Malik Agbo, OL, 6-4, 270, r-Jr., Federal Way, Wash./Beamer/Texas

Made 32 appearances as an offensive tackle, a jumbo tight end and an offensive guard for coach Steve Sarkisian at Texas … played 20 games as a blocker and 32 games overall … (2024 – r-So.): Saw action in all 16 games on the offensive line … helped pave the way for Texas to finish with 7,000 yards of total offense, including 4,460 passing and 46 touchdowns … assisted in opening the holes for running backs Quintrevion Wisner (1,064 yards), Jaydon Blue (730 yards) and Jerrick Gibson (377 yards) … part of the line that helped the Longhorns finish 13-3 and advance to the semifinals of the CFP … (2023 – r-Fr.): Played in all 14 games on the offensive line as a blocking tight end in the jumbo package … had a six-yard reception in the Sugar Bowl against Washington, his first career reception … (2022 – Fr.): Saw action in two games … made his debut in the Longhorns win over Oklahoma … played in win at Kansas … (High School): Played both offensive tackle and defensive tackle at Todd Beamer High in Washington … rated No. 202 nationally, No. 17 among offensive tackles and No. 4 overall in the state of Washington by Rivals … ranked No. 21 nationally among offensive tackles and No. 7 overall in the state of Washington by 247Sports … rated No. 29 nationally among offensive tackles and No. 6 overall in the state of Washington by ESPN … ranked No. 54 nationally among offensive tackles and No. 11 overall in the state of Washington by On3 … tabbed No. 7 on the Seattle Times list of top 10 players in Washington … blocked for an offense that scored 49 points against Jefferson and 34 points against Federal Way … also competed in basketball and track & field in the shot put and discus … (Personal): Son of Glada Blakemore … one of two children (1 sister) … majoring in health and well-being.





Josh Aisosa, OL, 6-4, 321, r-Fr., McKinney, Texas/Santa Fe/Oklahoma

Played on the offensive line for coach Brent Venables at Oklahoma … (2024 – Fr.): Redshirted … enrolled at OU in January 2024 ... (High School): Played for coach Kyle White at Edmond-Santa Fe High … 2023 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and 6A-1 District 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year … paved the way for Santa Fe to rush for 3,460 yards as a senior, averaging 314.5 yards per game and 41 touchdowns … helped lead the Santa Fe Wolves to a 7-4 record and the 2023 Oklahoma Class 6A-1 quarterfinals … began playing football as a high school sophomore … consensus three-star prospect … rated the nation's No. 52 inside offensive line recruit by On3 and No. 104 by 247Sports … ranked as the country's No. 63 offensive guard by ESPN … touted as the No. 8 player in the state of Oklahoma by On3, No. 13 by ESPN and No. 15 by 247Sports … also competed in wrestling ... (Personal): Son of Caroline Birts … one of three children (1 brother/1 sister) … majoring in business.





Grayson Barnes, TE, 6-4, 222, Sr., Rocklin, Calif./Rocklin/Northern Illinois

Played tight end for coach Thomas Hammock at Northern Illinois … (2024 – Jr.): Second on the team with 31 catches and led NIU with four touchdown grabs … averaged 10.9 yards per catch with 338 receiving yards … made at least one catch in every game ... recorded four catches of 25 yards or longer to lead NIU … caught six passes, two for touchdowns, for 57 yards in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Fresno State … in the bowl game, made an impossible one-handed grab over a defender for a 26-yard touchdown that ended up on SportsCenter Top 10 Plays … second touchdown reception – for three yards - tied the game in the first overtime … tallied four catches against both Buffalo and Ball State … recorded a 32-yard touchdown catch from Ethan Hampton in the Huskies' win over Akron … completed a pass to long snapper Isaac Hatfield for a two-point conversion in NIU's win at Bowling Green … led NIU with five receptions against Western Illinois for season-best 95 yards … scored on a 60-yard touchdown reception, the longest catch of his NIU career, in the Western Illinois game … (2023 – So.): second on the team with 422 receiving yards on 23 catches … his 18.3 yards per catch average led the Huskies as did his five touchdown receptions … made at least one grab in each of the first nine games of the season … top performance came in the Camellia Bowl win over Arkansas State with five catches for 105 yards … gave NIU a 6-0 lead on the opening drive of the game with an 18-yard over the shoulder touchdown catch … had three catches for 65 yards on the opening drive and a 35-yard grab in the third quarter … closed out the game by recovering ASU's onside kick attempt to preserve the 21-19 win … caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in NIU win at Kent State … scored on a 22-yard touchdown reception at Central Michigan … had three catches for 44 yards in win over Eastern Michigan … caught a season-long 58-yard pass for a touchdown against Ohio, finishing the game with two catches and 66 yards … lone catch at Akron was a 34-yard touchdown … made three catches for 40 yards against Tulsa … had two grabs for 31 yards in NIU debut at Boston College … AMERICAN RIVER (2021-22): Attended American River College his first two years of school … earned All-America Community College honors in 2022 and was a two-time All-California Community College Athletic Association performer … finished with 38 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games in 2022 and had 23 receptions for 381 yards and a touchdown in 10 games played in 2021 … (High School): Two-year letterwinner for coach Jason Adams at Rocklin High … earned all-conference second-team honors in 2019 and earned a spot in the Optimist All-Star Game … finished with 19 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns as a senior, helping lead Rocklin to a 7-4 overall record and a 4-2 mark in the Sierra Foothill League … (Personal): Son of Bob and Brenda Barnes … one of two children (1 brother) … graduated with his bachelor's degree in sport management from Northern Illinois … currently pursuing a master's degree in sport management.





Ben Bogle, LB, 6-1, 216, r-Jr., Ponte Vedra, Fla./Nease/Southern Illinois

Played linebacker for coach Nick Hill at Southern Illinois … will have two years of eligibility … (2024 – r-So.): earned Associated Press All-American honors (honorable mention), Phil Steele (4th Team) and FCS Football Central (3rd Team) … finished No. 20 in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in the FCS … named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team … played in all 12 games and started the last 10 … recorded 87 tackles and led the MVFC in tackles for loss with 16.5 … collected 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery … named the Week 2 Stats Perform National Player of the Week for his performance at Austin Peay, where he recorded 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a school-record 6.5 tackles for loss ... (2023 – r-Fr.): played in all 13 games and made one start (vs. Indiana State) … recorded 32 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup … season-high eight tackles at Western Illinois, including a sack … also recorded a sack at Murray State … (2022 - Fr.): Played in four games before redshirting … recorded a pass breakup vs. Western Illinois … (High School): played linebacker for coach Collin Drafts at Nease High … led the state of Florida in tackles (202) in 2021 and ranked No. 15 nationally in the category … also led the state of Florida with 19.0 sacks in 2021 … tallied 33.0 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and two interceptions as a senior … helped Nease advance to the regional final for the first time since 2008 … 2021 District Player of the Year … played defensive tackle as a junior and tallied 45 total tackles (28 solo), eight sacks and three forced fumbles … (Personal): Son of John and Stacy Bogle … one of four children (3 brothers) … older brother, Johnny Bogle, played tight end at Eastern Carolina … majoring in integrated studies.





Cyncir Bowers, RB, 5-10, 191, So./ Harrisburg, Pa./Bishop McDevitt/Iowa Central CC

Running back for coach Jesse Montalto at Iowa Central Community College … (2024 – Fr.) … finished with 155 carries for 1,008 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and 12 scores … reeled in 24 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns … had a season-best 202 yards on 20 carries, 10.1 yards per carry and three touchdowns against Garden City Community College … also had 140 yards on 17 carries against the College of DuPage, averaging 8.2 yards per carry and two touchdowns … finished with 122 yards on eight carries, averaging 15.3 yards per carry and a touchdown against Ellsworth Community College … (High School): Starred for coach Jeff Weachter at Bishop McDevitt High … finished his high school career with 1,457 yards rushing on 128 carries, 13 touchdowns and had seven games with more than 100 yards … also had 288 yards receiving and two touchdowns …(Personal): Son of Darren Bowers and Patricia James … one of four children (1 brother/2 sisters) … majoring in business.





Ayden Bussell, OL, 6-5, 309, r-So., Mount Juliet, Tenn./Mount Juliet/Tennessee

Saw action at guard for coach Josh Heupel at Tennessee … (2024 - r-Fr.): Saw action in three games … part of the offense that recorded 5,811 offensive yards, including 2,936 rushing yards … helped pave the way for running back Dylan Sampson (1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns) … (2023 – Fr.): Redshirted … (High School): Top offensive lineman for coach Trey Perry at Mount Juliet High … named the 2022 Region 5-5A Offensive Lineman MVP after helping Mount Juliet rush for more than 2,500 yards and average 10.6 yards per carry when running in his direction … a two-time preseason All-State selection (2021 & 2022) who did not allow a single sack in his final three seasons … had over 150 career pancakes and is the highest-graded offensive lineman in school history … a four-time Academic Honor Roll selection helped lead the Golden Bears to a 9-3 overall record and a region championship in 2022 … also was a member of the Golden Bears track and field team … enrolled at Tennessee in June 2023 … (Personal): Son of Kevin and Marybeth Bussell … one of two children (1 sister) … enrolled in university studies.





Tyrence Crutcher, DB, 5-8, 175, Sr., Huntsville, Ala./Buckhorn/West Florida

Played for coach Kaleb Nobles at West Florida … (2024 – Jr.): Played in 10 games … finished with 13 tackles, including 10 solo stops, one interception, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries … helped lead West Florida to a 7-3 record and advance to the first round of the NCAA playoffs … finished with two tackles and an interception against North Greenville … registered four solo tackles against Shorter … had a solo tackle and two pass breakups against Delta State … recorded two solo tackles against West Alabama … DODGE CITY CC: (2023 – So.): Played in 11 games after switching to defensive back … finished with 20 tackles, including 12 solo tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and assisted on a tackle for loss … recorded four tackles, assisted on a tackle for loss and had a pass breakup against Iowa Central CC … had a team-best six tackles, including four solo stops and a pass breakup against Butler CC … finished with three solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a pass breakup against Independence CC … registered three tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup against Garden City CC … (2022 – Fr.): Appeared in eight games at wide receiver in 2022 … registered 20 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns … had six catches for 34 yards with a long of 12 against Independence CC … finished with two catches for 44 yards with a long of 37 yards against Iowa Central CC … collected two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown against Ellsworth CC … (High School): Played defensive back and wide receiver for coach Matt Patterson at Buckhorn High … (Personal): Son of Danin and Jasmin Battle and Terrence Robinson … one of three children (2 brothers) … majoring in business.





Devin Grant, DL, 6-2, 267, r-Sr./ San Antonio, Texas/Antonian/Incarnate Word

Played linebacker for coach Clint Killough at Incarnate Word … (2024 – r-Jr.): Earned All-Southland Conference Second Team honors … saw action in 14 games, including 13 starts … finished with 31 tackles, including 17 solo stops … tied for fifth in the Southland Conference with 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a forced fumble … finished with five tackles, including four solo stops, three sacks and four tackles for loss against McNeese State … had three tackles, including 1.5 sacks against Lamar … (2023 – r-So.): Played in eight games for the Cardinals, totaling 13 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … Colorado (2022 – r-Fr.): Played in 10 games and had 15 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one tackle for zero yards, three third-down stops, two quarterback pressures and two quarterback chase downs … recorded two assisted tackles against Air Force … (2021 – Fr.): Redshirted … played in three games for the Buffaloes, the final three of the season, and started the final two games … finished with 13 tackles, 11 solo, with three for loss, two third down stops, a quarterback pressure and touchdown save in 145 defensive snaps … named the defensive scout team player of the week against Northern Colorado … (2020 – COVID): Played in two games on special teams, the last two games of the regular season, on the kick return and punt return units … dressed for all five regular season games … (High School): Played offensive line for coach Van Fuschak at Antonian High … earned all-state honors at defensive end as a senior, helping Antonio College Prep to a 9-4 record … named to the All-American Bowl, played in his hometown … as a senior, he had 76 tackles (51 solo) with 12 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hurries … KSAT-TV named him to its Elite 12 team … as a junior, he was named all-state as a defensive end and the No. 1 ranked defensive end in TAPPS Division I District 2 … compiled 27 tackles, including 6.5 sacks … as a sophomore, he was named All-TAPPS Division 1 District 2 as a running back and the TAPPS Division 1 District 2 Newcomer of the Year … finished with 48 carries for 417 yards and five touchdowns and five receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown on offense registered 19 tackles (17 solo) with six tackles for loss and two sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery … played basketball and ran track & field … he was the TAPPS Division I District 2 Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in football, basketball and track & field … his personal best in the 100-meters was 11.2 seconds … he averaged 11.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on the hardwood, helping Antonian to a 37-6 record and Texas Class 6A State Championship, the school's first in 20 years …. (Personal): Son of Jamine and Sarah Hardaway … one of two children (1 sister) … graduated with his bachelor's degree in communications from Incarnate Word in May 2025.





Kaleb Gray, DB, 6-1, 174, r-So., Galveston, Texas/Ball/Dodge City CC

Played defensive back for coach Ryan Lusby at Dodge City Community College … (2024 - r-Fr.): Started all nine games in which he played … tallied 32 tackles, including 19 solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles … collected a season-high seven tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble vs. Hutchinson CC … totaled six tackles vs. Iowa Central … had five tackles, including three unassisted tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup against Highland CC … (2023 - Fr.): Redshirted … (High School): Played safety for coach Sheldon Bennight at Ball High … member of Ball High team that finished 9-3 and advanced to the district playoffs … (Personal): Son of Kevin Gray and Pamela Gray and mother, Sheronda Lipkins … one of five children (1 brother, 3 sisters) … majoring in sport management.





Christian Hamilton, WR, 5-11, 189, r-So., Harrisburg, N.C./Hickory Ridge/North Carolina

Played wide receiver for coach Mack Brown at North Carolina … (2024 – r-Fr.): Saw action in eight games and started four … finished with seven catches for 159 yards, a touchdown and a long catch of 58 yards … had a season-high two receptions for 51 yards with a long of 42 against JMU … hauled in one reception for 29 yards and recovered a muffed punt against NC Central … grabbed first career touchdown catch against Charlotte on a 58-yard pass … started against Minnesota and recorded one catch for seven yards … (2023 – Fr.): Appeared in three games before redshirting … finished the season with three receptions for 20 yards … his three receptions came against West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl … (High School): Played wide receiver for coach Jupiter Wilson at Hickory Ridge High … was an early enrollee who was a four-star prospect ranked as the nation's No. 353 player, the 50th-rated wide receiver and the No. 13 player in North Carolina by the 247Sports Composite … an All-American Bowl honoree … tallied 133 receptions for 2,505 yards and 27 TDs over his four-year prep career … notched 32 receptions for 552 yards and six TDs as a senior … a member of the preseason All-Observer team as he headed into his senior year … caught 49 passes for 916 yards and 12 TDs as a junior … posted 22 catches for 379 yards and three TDs in a shortened season as a sophomore … added 30 receptions for 658 yards and six TDs as a freshman … (Personal): Son of Rodney and Angela Hamilton … one of five children (3 brothers, 1 sister) … majoring in communications.





Donovan Haslam, OL, 6-3, 341, r-Jr., Perry, Ga./Perry/Austin Peay

Spent three years on the offensive line for coach Jeff Faris at Austin Peay … played multiple positions in 24 career games, including nine starts … (2024 – r-So.): Played in 12 games and started nine at left tackle … helped the Governors register 4,116 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns … part of the offense that recorded 2,354 passing yards and 15 touchdowns … (2023 – So.): Redshirted … played in two games off the bench on the offensive line… helped the Governors total 612 yards of total offense – the 10th-best single-game mark in program history and score 63 points – tied for the sixth-best single-game total in APSU history – against ETSU … blocked for an offense that posted 690 yards of total offense – the third-best single game in APSU history – with 420 passing yards – the fourth-best game in program history – against Lindenwood … (2022 – Fr.): Played in 10 games off the bench on the offensive line … blocked for an offense that recorded 4,662 yards of total offense and scored 347 points during the 2022 season – the third- and fourth-best season totals in Austin Peay history, respectively … paved the way for the offense to pass for 2,580 yards – the fifth-best single-season in APSU history – and rush for 2,082 yards, marking the first time in program history the Govs have passed and rushed for more than 2,000 yards in the same season …. (High School): An offensive lineman for coach Kevin Smith at Perry High … Class 4A All-State selection as a senior by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and also named to All-Middle Georgia Football First Team by the Macon Telegraph … helped the Panthers reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2021 … Class 4A All-State selection as a junior by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association … (Personal): Son of Octavius and Lakesta Riley … one of two children (1 sister) … majoring in health and human performance with a sport and wellness specialist concentration … Athletics Director's Honor Roll.





Kade Hensley, K, 5-10, 190, r-Sr., Johnson City, Tenn./Science Hill/Coastal Carolina

Field goal kicker for coach Tim Beck at Coastal Carolina … (2024 – r-Jr.): Saw action in all 13 games as the team's placekicker … connected on 16-of-19 field goal attempts, including a season-long 49-yarder and hit all 45 extra point attempts to lead the Chants with 93 points … recorded 5-of-6 field goals from 40-49 yards … hit two or more field goals in four games and at least one in 10 games … finished with four field goals in five attempts against William & Mary … was 2-for-2 against Jacksonville State, Georgia Southern and Georgia State …. (2023 – r-So.): Appeared in nine games … made 10-of-13 field goal attempts for the season … also hit all 26 extra point tries … hit the game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired against Appalachian State … career-long 49-yard field goal in the Hawaii Bowl … (2022 - r-Fr.): Played in all 13 games … took over the field goal and PAT kicking duties during fall camp … led the team in scoring with 70 points … made 8-of-11 field goal attempts and 46-of-47 of his extra points … totaled 21 kickoffs for 1,229 yards, an average of 58.5 yards per kick, and four touchbacks … registered a season high seven kickoffs in wins over Army and Buffalo, recording three touchbacks against the Black Knights … made three PATs in games versus Old Dominion, at Marshall and in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl game versus East Carolina … had a season-high five made PATs in four games - versus Army, Buffalo, Georgia State and Appalachian State … made a 43-yard field goal in the home win versus Southern Miss … recorded two field goals in wins over Georgia State and Southern Miss … made his first career field goal, a 25-yarder in the season-opening win over Army … was good on each of his first five field goal attempts of the season … knocked through a season-long 48-yard field goal in the home win over Gardner-Webb … made a 44-yard field goal in the home victory over Buffalo and again in the road win at Georgia State … recorded four PATs in wins over Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern and at ULM … (2021 – Fr.): Redshirted … (High School): Finished his career 16-for-19 on field goals and holds the Science Hill school record with a 50-yard field goal … missed his senior season due to an injury … a Vegas National Kicking champion … two-time TOP 12 national kicking selection … an Army All-American bowl finalist his junior season … made 12-of-15 field goals as a junior … named the All-Region Kicker of the Year and was an all-state selection as a junior … (Personal): Son of Bill and Brandy Hensley … one of two children (1 brother) … graduated with his bachelor's degree from Coastal Carolina in kinesiology in May 2025 … currently pursuing a master's degree in business administration.





Kannon Katzer, RB, 5-9, 189, r-Jr., Spokane, Wash./Mt. Spokane/Ferris State

Played running back for coach Tony Annese at Ferris State … FERRIS STATE (2024 r-Jr): Appeared in all 15 games … helped lead Ferris State to a 49-14 win over Valdosta State in the Division II National Championship where he added a 97-yard performance on 14 carries … put down the best season of his career rushing for 1,128 yards on 128 rushes and 11 touchdowns, averaging 75.2 yards per game … recorded three 100-yard games, including a career-high 200 yards rushing and three-touchdown showing vs. Central Oklahoma … had a big performance at Northern Michigan, totaling 126 rushing yards and one touchdown on five carries for 25.2 yards per carry … rushed for 165 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries vs. Slippery Rock .. had his biggest receiving game against Roosevelt where he registered 83 yards on four receptions and one touchdown … member of the return game vs. Michigan Tech where he recorded three kick returns for 81 yards … CITRUS CC (2023 r-Jr.): Played in 11 games for coach Brandon Hayashi at Citrus CC … tallied 975 yards on 162 rushes and 16 touchdowns … added 25 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns … totaled five 100-yard games, including a season-high 131 yards on 22 carries against No. 19 Cerritos … recorded at least two touchdowns in five of the last six games … ran for 129 yards on 11 carries and added three touchdowns against Long Beach … registered 10 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns against San Bernardino Valley … finished the season with 109 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns against No. 13 Canyons … (2022 – r-Fr.): Played for coach Jake Dickert at Washington State … made his collegiate debut against Colorado State where he had six carries for 54 yards including a 1-yard touchdown run … (2021 – Fr.): Redshirted … did not see game action … (2020 COVID): Did not participate in the fall … (High School): Played running back for coach Terry Cloer at Mt. Spokane High … named 3A AP All-State First Team, Greater Spokane League MVP and Washington 3A State Player of the Year … as a senior, rushed for 2,543 yards and 34 touchdowns, totaling 3,171 all-purpose yards and 39 total touchdowns … set the GSL single-season touchdown and rushing yards records … (Personal): Son of Shak Katzer and Melissa King … one of four children (2 brothers, 1 sister) … majoring in integrated studies.





Eddie Kelly Jr., DL, 6-5, 286, Sr., Orlando, Fla./West Orange/Missouri

Played defensive end for coach Eliah Drinkwitz at Missouri … in 37 career games (nine starts), compiled 77 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one fumble recovery and three QB pressures … posted 30 games with one-plus tackle and 12 contests with three-plus tackles, including a career-best nine against South Carolina State (2023) and Clemson (2023) … carded at least one tackle for loss in eight contests, including a career-high two versus Auburn (2024) … logged a career-high one sack twice against Ole Miss (2023) and Arkansas (2024) … secured one PBU in contests with Howard (2022), Virginia (2023), UCF (2023), Auburn (2024) and Arkansas (2024) … recorded lone fumble recovery against Houston (2022) … played 246 career snaps at Mizzou … (2024 – Jr.): Saw action in all 13 games … compiled 20 tackles, one sack, 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one quarterback pressure … tied for sixth on the team in tackles for loss … registered one-plus tackle in 10 games and three-plus tackles on four occasions, including a year-best four stops against Oklahoma … secured one tackle for loss three times, including a season-high two versus Auburn … carded one sack in a contest with Arkansas … notched one PBU against Auburn and Arkansas … logged one QB pressure opposite Auburn … on the field for 246 snaps … GEORGIA TECH: (2023 – So.): Lettered for coach Brent Key at Georgia Tech … saw action in 13 career games (five starts), and carded 38 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a quarterback pressure … finished third on the team in tackles for loss … registered one-plus tackle on 11 occasions and three-plus tackles five times, including a season-best nine stops against South Carolina State and Clemson … posted one tackle for loss in four games, including a season-high 1.5 in contests with Bowling Green and Clemson … notched a season-high one sack against Ole Miss … USF: (2022 – Fr.): Lettered for coach Jeff Scott at USF … saw action in 11 career games, making four starts … compiled 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and one quarterback pressure … registered one-plus tackle on nine occasions, including a season-high four stops against Houston … recorded a season-high one tackle for loss in a contest versus Houston … posted lone PBU against Howard … tallied one fumble recovery versus Houston … (High School): Lettered two years (2019-20) at Orlando Jones under coach Elijah Williams and one year (2021) at West Orange under coach Mike Granato … helped West Orange to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the FHSAA Class 8A State Championship quarterfinals … during lone season, compiled 71 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, six QB pressures, one interception, five pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble … returned one fumble recovery for a touchdown … on offense, logged 23 receptions for 383 yards (16.65) with six touchdowns … while at Jones, helped lead the Fightin' Tigers to a 22-3 two-year ledger, including a FHSAA 5A State Championship game showing in 2019 … son of the late Lashira Benn … one of two children 1 sisters) … enrolled in university studies.





Jaylan Knighton, RB, 5-10, 185, r-Sr., Lauderhill, Fla./Deerfield Beach/SMU

Played running back for coach Rhett Lashlee at SMU … will have one year of eligibility … SMU (2024 r-Jr.): Appeared in two games before missing the rest of season due to injury … had eight rushes for 35 yards against BYU on Sept. 6 … selected as Preseason DCTF All-Texas First Team Offense … earned Athlon Sports Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference Fourth Team Offense … named to the Doak Walker Preseason Watch List … member of the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List … (2023 Jr.): Selected to the All-American Athletic Conference Second Team … appeared in 12 games … led the team in rushing with 745 yards … tied for team lead in rushing touchdowns with seven … posted two games with at least 100 yards rushing … ran for a season-best 150 yards and two touchdowns against Charlotte … had 13 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown … finished season with 834 total yards, highest on the team … ran for the second-longest run in program history with a 95-yard touchdown at Charlotte … earned Athlon Sports Preseason All-AAC Second-Team … selected as Phil Steele Preseason Fourth Team All-AAC … named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list … member of the College Football Network Preseason All-AAC First Team … named to the Senior Bowl Watch List … earned AAC Weekly Honor Roll (Oct. 2, Nov. 13) … MIAMI (2022 So.): Played for coach Mario Cristabal at Miami … saw action in 10 games, making four starts … registered 78 carries for 423 yards and one touchdown … added nine receptions for 82 yards … (2021 Fr.): Played in eight games, making six starts … led the Hurricanes with 145 rushes for 561 yards and eight TDs … registered 20 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns … (2020 COVID): Saw action in nine games, making two starts … rushed for 209 yards and one TD, averaging 4.0 yards per carry on 52 attempts … caught 11 passes and had one TD catch … suffered a season-ending injury against Duke … (High School): Played running back for coach Jevon Glenn at Deerfield Beach High … selected to participate in 2020 Under Armour All-America Game … helped lead Deerfield Beach to the semifinals in the Florida Class 8A state playoffs … finished the 2019 season with 1,414 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per carry, while adding 13 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns … ended career as all-time leading rusher in Broward County history with 5,150 yards … (Personal): Son of Rodney and Shelita Knighton … one of five children (1 brothers, 3 sisters) … graduated in summer 2025 with his bachelor's degree in sociology from SMU.





Carson Lee, OL, 6-2, 327, Sr., Greenwood Village, Colo./Cherry Creek/Eastern Michigan

Two-year starter at center and guard for coach Chris Creighton at Eastern Michigan … (2024 – r-Jr.): Saw action in 11 games at center and guard and started 10 games … helped pave the way for the offense to register 4,534 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns … finished with 486 yards of total offense against Kent State, including 273 on the ground … recorded 285 rushing yards against Central Michigan … (2023 – r-So.): Appeared in 10 games and started the final six of the season … earned Academic All-MAC honors… (2022 – r-Fr.): Did not see action … COLORADO (2021 – Fr.): Redshirted … played in two games … 2020 (COVID): Played in the final two regular season games at Arizona and against Utah and in the Alamo Bowl against Texas… saw action on special teams in those games on the FG/PAT unit … (High School): Played three seasons at Cherry Creek High for Dave Logan, compiling a 35-5 record there the last three seasons ... his senior season he helped Cherry Creek to a perfect 14-0 record and Colorado State Championship, his 50th game of varsity football in his career … was a first-team All-Colorado and first-team All-Metro East selection at left tackle as a junior … Cherry Creek averaged 144.9 yards passing and 145.9 yards rushing per game, attaining over 2,000 yards in both categories ... playing guard as a sophomore, he earned second-team All-Colorado honors and first-team All-Metro East honors … played left tackle and center for Grand Junction as a freshman, earning second-team all-conference honors… also played baseball and basketball in high school ... honor roll in high school and graduated a semester early to join the Buffs for the spring 2020 semester... (Personal): Son of Shane and Nicole Lee ... one of two children (1 brother) … father played football for Wyoming and Mesa State ... third generation in his family to win a state championship on an undefeated team as his grandfather won a prep title in Wyoming at Laramie High School in 1968 with an 11-0 record and his father was a starting lineman for the 1988 Grand Junction state championship team that finished 14-0 ... working toward a postgraduate degree in communications … earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan in May 2024.





Darrian Lewis, DB, 5-9, 198, r-Sr., Akron, Ohio/St. Vincent-St. Mary/Akron

Played cornerback for coach Joe Moorhead at Akron … (2024 – r-Jr.): Appeared in 12 games while starting 11… finished with 74 tackles, including three tackles for loss … had one interception… recorded six pass breakups … registered a season-high 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against Colgate … finished with eight tackles against Ohio, Eastern Michigan and Buffalo … registered seven tackles against Toledo … had five games of seven or more tackles … had at least one pass breakup in six games … (2023 – r-So.): Played in 12 games ... finished with 75 tackles, including 51 solo tackles, and four tackles for loss ... assisted on a sack ... had one fumble recovery... registered a season-high 14 tackles at Central Michigan ... had nine tackles and two tackles for loss against Morgan State ... (2022 – r-Fr.): Appeared in all 12 games, including nine starts ... registered 56 tackles, including 30 solo stops, one sack, 3.5 tackles for a loss and an interception ... added six pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery ... posted a season-high nine tackles, including four solo stops, versus Eastern Michigan ... registered a pair of tackles for loss and an interception at Liberty ... tallied two pass breakups at both Northern Illinois and Buffalo … (2021 – Fr.): Redshirted … (High School): Four-year letterwinner at St. Vincent-St. Mary High under coach Bobby Nickol ... as a captain, helped lead SVSM to a combined 29-9 record during his four-year prep career en route to collecting 12 touchdowns and a school-record nine interceptions ... as a senior, earned All-Ohio First Team accolades as well as All-Northeast (Inland) District First Team honors as the Fighting Irish advanced to the third round of the Division III playoffs … SVSM posted 8-2, 7-3 and 8-2 marks during his junior, sophomore and freshman campaigns, respectively ... also three-year letterwinner and starting point guard on SVSM's nationally ranked basketball program … (Personal): Son of Derik and Lakisha Lewis … one of four children (2 brothers, 1 sister) … majoring in sport management.





John Lewis, LB, 6-2, 244, r-Sr., Canton, Miss./Germantown//UNLV

Spent the 2025 spring at UNLV before transferring to WVU … MISSISSIPPI STATE: Played in 40 career games with three starts … collected 44 career tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup … (2024 - r-Jr): Played linebacker for coach Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State … played in 12 games primarily in a reserve role … earned a career-best 21 tackles while also posting a tackle for loss … recorded four total tackles, assisted on tackle for loss, had one QB hurry in the season-opener vs. Eastern Kentucky … tallied two tackles, one solo and one assisted tackle at Arizona State … registered a career-high six tackles vs. Toledo … recorded four assisted tackles, including assisting on a tackle for loss vs. UMass … (2023 - r-So.): Appeared in all 12 games with three starts … totaled 20 tackles, while recording at least one tackle in seven of the final eight games … played in 340 snaps, primarily on the defensive line with 173 snaps … blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown vs. SE Louisiana … finished with four tackles in his first start against Alabama … recorded a season-high five tackles including a tackle for loss and a pair of quarterback hurries vs. Western Michigan … (2022 - r-Fr.): Appeared in 12 games … finished with one tackle … (2021 Fr.): Redshirted after appearing in the last four games of the season … totaled two tackles on the season, including one solo stop … (High School): Prepped at Germantown High under coach Tim Shramek … as a senior, had 84 tackles, including 13 sacks … added four forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered … as a junior, made 53 stops with five sacks … chipped in two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … returned one fumble for a touchdown … (Personal): Son of John Lewis and Sally Hawkins … one of six children (4 brothers, 1 sister) … majoring in interdisciplinary studies.





Jordan McCants, WR, 5-11, 173, r-Jr., Birmingham, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville/Jax State

Played wide receiver for coach Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State … appeared in 28 career games and started 13 … (2024 r-So.): Started all 13 games … hauled in 15 receptions for 146 yards with a long of 18 … had a season-high four receptions for 43 yards against Florida International … tallied one rush for three yards … (2023 r-Fr.): Appeared in all 12 games for the Gamecocks as a redshirt freshman …. served as a key contributor on special teams and as a reserve wide receiver … caught one pass, a 28-yard reception vs. Liberty … (2022 Fr.): Redshirted while appearing in three games late in the season … made his debut against Southeastern Louisiana… (High School): led Hewitt-Trussville High to a 9-3 record and to the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A Playoffs … hauled in 42 catches for 656 yards and six touchdowns as a senior for the Huskies … also played for coach Drew Gilmer at Clay-Chalkville High in Clay, Alabama … as a junior at Clay-Chalkville, was an all-region first team selection for the Cougars, leading them to an 11-2 record and the third round of the playoff … (Personal): Son of Darius McCants and Latisha Lambert … one of two children (1 brother) …majoring in business finance.





Logan Ramper, WR, 6-2, 216, r-Sr., Mechanicsburg, Pa./Cumberland Valley/Slippery Rock

Played wide receiver for coach Shawn Lutz at Slippery Rock … will have one year to use one year of eligibility … (2024 – r-Jr.): Appeared in 10 games, including seven starts … ranked No. 17 in program history for receiving touchdowns at Slippery Rock .... pulled in 42 receptions for 748 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per reception … the Rock's leader in receiving touchdowns, yards per reception and receiving yards per game … ranked No. 36 in the nation in receiving touchdowns … had one touchdown on three catches against Gannon and Seton Hill … produced an impressive playoff run with 123 yards on six catches in the first round against New Haven … brought in one touchdown on nine catches for 120 yards in the second round against Kutztown … reeled in two touchdowns on four catches for 73 yards in the NCAA Quarterfinal against California (Pa.) … caught three touchdowns on eight receptions for 171 yards in the NCAA Semifinal against Ferris State … (2023 – r-So.): Appeared in all 14 games, including 11 starts … totaled 32 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 13 yards per reception … had one touchdown in four consecutive games including a four-reception, 60-yard performance against Millersville … made three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown against California (Pa.) … final touchdown reception came with four receptions and 45 yards against Clarion … (2022 – r-Fr.): appeared in four games against California, Edinboro, Kutztown and Shepherd … (2021 – Fr.): Redshirted … (High School): Played wide receiver and defensive back for coach Josh Oswalt at Cumberland Valley … recorded 23 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns during senior season … added 37 tackles and five interceptions on defense … also competed in basketball … (Personal): Son of Travis and Allison Ramper … one of four children (3 sisters) … graduated with his bachelor's degree in public health in May 2025 from Slippery Rock … currently pursuing a master's degree in population health.





Elijah Simmons, DL, 6-0, 294, r-Jr., Charlotte, N.C./West Charlotte/Garden City CC

Played defensive line for coach Kiyoshi Harris at Garden City Community College … GARDEN CITY CC (2024 r-So.): Appeared in 11 games … finished the season with 21 tackles, one sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery … best performance of the season came against Independence CC making four tackles, including a sack and three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … had three solo tackles against Hutchinson CC … KENT STATE (2023 r-Fr.): Attended Kent State in the spring … (2022 Fr.): Redshirted … (High School): Played defensive line for coach Sam Griener at West Charlotte … finished his career with 81 tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble … collected 11 tackles including three tackles for loss and two sacks, while forcing one fumble his senior season … totaled 34 tackles as a junior and added 36 tackles including 2.5 sacks his sophomore season … also played basketball and was captain of the baseball team … (Personal): Son of Michael Moore and Amie Simmons … enrolled in university studies.





Justin Smith-Brown, WR, 5-11, 184, r-Sr., Port St. John, Fla./Space Coast/S.C. State

Played wide receiver for coach Chennis Berry Jr. at South Carolina State … had 81 catches for 1,196 yards receiving with 540 yards coming after the catch and seven touchdowns … (2024 - r-Jr.): Started all 12 games …. named All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First-Team … helped lead the Bulldogs to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship … caught 54 passes for 749 yards and four touchdowns … finished No. 2 in MEAC in receiving … recorded five or more catches in five games … had a season-best seven catches for 101 yards against Norfolk State … also had seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown against Delaware State … registered six catches for 41 yards at Georgia Southern … (2023 - r-So.): Played in nine games and started eight … named All-MEAC Second Team … led the team in receiving with 20 receptions for 328 yards … finished No. 4 in the MEAC in receiving … collected three touchdowns and a long reception of 52 yards … averaged 16.4 yards per catch on 54.7 yards per game … added one rush for nine yards … (2022 - r-Fr.): Played in four games … made two receptions for 52 yards with a long of 42 … had one rush for five yards … also returned one kickoff for 17 yards … (2021 - Fr.): Redshirted … (High School): Played wide receiver and cornerback for coach Jake Owens at Space Coast … finished with 69 career catches for 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns … Recorded 15 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles … had 675 yards on 43 catches and six touchdowns as a junior … selected player of the game five times … (Personal): Son of Angelia Brown … one of two children (1 brother) … earned his bachelor's degree in family consumer science business from South Carolina State … currently pursuing a graduate certification in applied sciences in coaching.





Nick Taylor, DB, 6-1, 184, So., Atlanta, Ga./Gainesville/Appalachian State

Played cornerback for coach Shawn Clark at Appalachian State … will have four years eligibility to play three years … APPALACHIAN STATE: (2024 – Fr.): Appeared in seven games, starting one (against Georgia State) at cornerback … saw action on 147 snaps … finished the season with 10 tackles and one pass breakup … recorded a season-high three tackles against Old Dominion … (High School): two-time all-region performer for coach Josh Niblett at Gainesville High … standout defender as a senior for a team that won its first 12 games and finished 12-1 … totaled 51 tackles, one interception, five breakups, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2023 for the Red Elephants … as a junior, he was named to the all-region team as a standout at Fayette County High … recorded 36 tackles, one interception and two breakups in 2022 while playing in the defensive secondary … also appeared frequently at quarterback during his time at Fayette County … started boxing at the age of five and has enjoyed great success in that sport … was a four-sport athlete until his junior year of high school … ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports … (Personal): Son of Mario Taylor and Kristen Colyott … one of four children (2 brothers, 1 sister) … majoring in construction management.





Ryan Ward, TE, 6-4, 243, r-Fr., Rutherford, N.J./Rutherford/North Carolina

Played tight end for coach Mack Brown at North Carolina … will have four years of eligibility to play four years … UNC: (2024 – Fr.): Redshirted … made four appearances against Charlotte, JMU, Duke and Pitt … (High School): Prepped at Rutherford High for coach Steven Dunn … named USA Today All-New Jersey and Jersey Sports Zone All-Zone Public Team as a senior … an all-state, three-time all-conference and two-time all-county selection … posted 85 receptions for 1,823 yards and 27 touchdowns on offense, while tallying 139 tackles, 17 sacks and 31 tackles for loss on defense during his prep career … led Rutherford to back-to-back 10-1 seasons and three consecutive NJIC titles … caught 24 passes for 654 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 13 carries for 49 yards and five touchdowns his senior year … tallied 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown as a senior … as a junior, notched 35 receptions for 776 yards and 13 touchdowns … added 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown … posted 26 receptions for 393 yards and five touchdowns during his first two prep seasons … rated a three-star prospect, the nation's ninth-best tight end and the No. 12 player in New Jersey by ESPN … also competed in basketball, track and field and lacrosse … earned all-conference honors in the discus and javelin … a three-time winner of the Board of Education Award … (Personal): Son of Michael and Lora Ward … one of two children (1 brother) … brother, Evan, plays football at Rutgers … majoring in finance.