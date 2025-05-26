2027 DB Masiia Acrey excited over West Virginia offer

Acrey, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, already held scholarship offers from places such as Nebraska, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Boston College and several others but the Mountaineers joined the mix after cornerbacks coach Rod West.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe’s 2027 cornerback Masiia Acrey didn’t expect an offer to come from West Virginia after one of his spring practices but that’s exactly what unfolded.

“He was watching our drills and told my head coach he would like to offer me. I was really excited about receiving the offer,” he said.

The Mountaineers were impressed with how smooth Acrey was during the course of the practice as well as how he opened up his hips and came out of his breaks.

“He loved how I played off-man during one-on-ones and press,” he said. “He said I’m really great at the line of scrimmage and I match the WR very well.”

All of the programs are targeting Acrey either as a nickel or a cornerback and that is what he wants to play at the college level. He is coming off a season where he had 29 tackles, 19 passes deflected and 4 interceptions over the course of the season.

Acrey doesn’t know a whole lot about the Mountaineers yet outside some of the former players that have suited up for the program including Tavon Austin.

“But I look forward to learning more about the school,” he said.

Acrey plans to visit West Virginia at some point this summer and also plans to visit Indiana in early June in order to see that program as well.

Acrey wants to eventually find a school where he finds a great education and support system as well as where he can feel comfortable on campus.

“I want to have a coach that believes in me with anything I do. Always supporting and always pushing me to work hard and also teaching me to be a great man in the future,” he said.