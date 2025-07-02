2027 DB Dixon adds West Virginia offer

Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 2027 defensive back Hayden Dixon is still learning about the West Virginia football program but has even more incentive to now that the program has extended an offer.

“I was very ecstatic and grateful to be getting an offer from him,” he said. “I know that the school is a very good school and it has a great program and produces great and developed players.”

West made it clear that Dixon is a talented athlete that brings a lot of traits to the table that he is looking for in a prospect in the secondary.

“He said I’m very explosive and got a great first step. Look good out my breaks, twitchy and how I got up big for the ball,” he said.

The coaching staff has yet to let Dixon know where they want him position wise but he expects it will be one of the safety spots given his versatility in the secondary.

Dixon wants to try to take a visit to Morgantown at some point but obviously has time on his side with two years before he will sign with a college program. Along with the Mountaineers, he has heard a lot from Pittsburgh and Indiana while he is looking into a visit to Tennessee.

“I’m constantly talking to coaches and my school has a recruiting trip that we go on every year,” he said.

Dixon wants to eventually find a college program that is going to develop him and has a clear plan for him over the course of his college career. It’s also important to find a great football program.