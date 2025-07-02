Advertisement
Published Jul 2, 2025
Incoming transfer PFF grades from 2024
Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We incorporate PFF data into stories regularly.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article. Today we look at how the incoming transfers graded in 2024.


PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor


OFFENSE:

Incoming Transfers on Offense
PlayerPositionFormer SchoolGrade

Tye Edwards

RB

Northern Iowa

82.2

Cam Vaughn

WR

Jacksonville State

80.8

Mickel Clay

OL

North Alabama

77.0

Oran Singleton

WR

Eastern Michigan

73.0

Ayden Bussell

OL

Tennessee

72.4

Jarod Bowie

WR

Jacksonville State

70.7

Jeff Weimer

WR

Idaho State

69.7

Ryan Ward

TE

North Carolina

67.5

Justin Smith-Brown

WR

South Carolina State

66.8

Jacob Barrick

TE

Jacksonville State

66.6

Carson Lee

OL

Mississippi State

64.9

Donovan Haslam

OL

Austin Peay

64.0

Ty'kieast Crawford

OL

Arkansas

63.5

Cyrus Traugh

WR

Youngstown State

62.7

Walter Young Bear

OL

Tulsa

61.3

Wyatt Minor

OL

Youngstown State

60.0

Christian Hamilton

WR

North Carolina

59.2

Grayson Barnes

TE

Northern Illinois

57.4

Jaylan Knighton

RB

SMU

56.5

Malik Agbo

OL

Texas

55.9

Kimo Makane'ole

OL

LSU

54.1

Jordan McCants

WR

Jacksonville State

49.9

Max Brown

QB

Charlotte

45.3

Jaylen Henderson

QB

Texas A&M

N/A

Kannon Katzer

RB

Ferris State

N/A

Logan Ramper

WR

Slippery Rock

N/A

Josh Aisosa

OL

Oklahoma

N/A

Robby Martin

OL

N.C. State

N/A

Incoming Transfers on Defense
PlayerPositionFormer SchoolGrade

Jordan Scruggs

CB

South Alabama

81.1

Michael Coats

CB

Nevada

80.4

Devin Grant

OLB

Incarnate Word

77.5

Jimmori Robinson

OLB

Texas San Antonio

76.3

Eddie Kelly

DL

Missouri

76.1

Jordan Walker

S

UT Chattanooga

75.5

Jason Chambers

CB

Appalachian State

75.3

Chase Wilson

LB

Colorado State

70.2

Braden Siders

DE

Wyoming

69.3

Derek Carter

CB

Jacksonville State

66.3

Devonte Golden-Nelson

CB

Akron

65.6

Fred Perry

S

Jacksonville State

64.9

Ben Bogle

LB

Southern Illinois

63.4

Ashton Woods

LB

North Carolina

61.7

Darrian Lewis

S

Akron

60.9

Justin Harrington

S

Washington

60.4

Nick Taylor

CB

Appalachian State

57.2

John Lewis

LB

UNLV

46.4

Will Davis

S

Virginia Union

N/A

Ty Crutcher

CB

West Florida

N/A

Incoming Transfers on Special Teams
PlayerPositionFormer SchoolGrade

Ethan Head

K

Tulane

85.7 (kickoff)

Kade Hensley

K

Coastal Carolina

85.4 (field goal)

----------

