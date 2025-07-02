Where have the West Virginia roster additions come from?

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has been highly active when it comes to adding pieces to the football roster from all different levels since head coach Rich Rodriguez took over.

In total, the coaches have added 64 new players along with 13 other freshmen who signed with the Mountaineers under the previous coaching staff. That’s a total of 76 new players on the roster at this stage of the off-season. But where do those players come from?

WVSports.com will break down how many players in each group have joined the program.

From the Power Four level, the Mountaineers have added a total of 14 players with those coming from places such as North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and more.

The full list includes QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), S Justin Harrington (Washington), OL Robby Martin (N.C. State), OL Ty’kieast Crawford (Arkansas), DL Eddie Kelly (Missouri), WR Christian Hamilton (North Carolina), OL Josh Aisosa (Oklahoma), OL Malik Agbo (Texas), RB Jaylan Knighton (SMU), OL Carson Lee (Mississippi State), OL Ayden Bussell (Tennessee) and TE Ryan Ward (North Carolina).

The largest chunk represented is from the Group of Five level with 23 coming from those ranks. There have been six from Rodriguez’s previous stop at Jacksonville State, while others from places such as South Alabama, Texas San Antonio, Akron, Colorado State, Wyoming, Appalachian State and Nevada.

Those players are CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), WR Oran Singleton (Eastern Michigan), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), K Ethan Head (Tulane), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Michael Coats (Nevada), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), EDGE Braden Siders (Wyoming), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), DL Jimmori Robinson (Texas San Antonio), WR Jeff Weimer (Idaho), CB Nick Taylor (Appalachian State), TE Grayson Barnes (Northern Illinois), K Kade Hensley (Coastal Carolina), WR Jordan McCants (Jacksonville State), S Darrian Lewis (Akron) and LB John Lewis (UNLV).

The FCS level has featured a total of nine players spread across various positions.

Those additions are WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Mickel Clay (North Alabama), LB Ben Bogle (Southern Illinois), WR Justin Smith-Brown (South Carolina State), OL Donovan Haslam (Austin Peay) and EDGE Devin Grant (Incarnate Word).

The Division II level also was utilized to land a total of four players with the list being S William Davis (Virginia Union), RB Kannon Katzer (Ferris State), WR Logan Ramper (Slippery Rock) and CB Ty Crutcher (West Florida).

When it came to more traditional recruiting methods, West Virginia has added a total of six junior college players at this stage of the off-season. That list is RB Cyncir Bowers (Iowa Central), DL Adam Tomczyk (Cerritos College), DL Elijah Simmons (Garden City C.C.), EDGE Marshon Oxley (Hutchinson C.C.), EDGE Keenan Eck (Cirtus C.C.) and S Kaleb Gray (Dodge City C.C.).

The final pocket is from freshmen that were added by Rodriguez and his staff with there being eight of those. That includes WR Armoni Weaver (South Carolina), CB Chamarryus Bomar (South Carolina), OL Phillip Bowser (Ohio), LB Cam Torbor (Alabama), QB Max Anderson (West Virginia), WR Camdon Pitchford (Texas), DL Carter Zuliani (West Virginia), OL Trevor Bigelow (West Virginia) and P Aidan Stire (West Virginia).

That’s a lot of new faces for the football team spanning a lot of different levels with different scenarios attached to each to bring them to this point.

But now, the focus will become blending all of those players together in order to create as much competition as possible to put the best version of the Mountaineers on the field when the season kicks off this fall.