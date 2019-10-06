News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 12:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 QB Veilleux makes return trip to see West Virginia football game day

Veilleux made his second visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Veilleux made his second visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Potomac (Md.) Bullis School 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux had been to West Virginia for a visit over the summer for a camp stop but this trip was his first game-day experience.

Needless to say, the top signal caller target left quite impressed.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}