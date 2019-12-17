Potomac (Md.) Bullis School 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux has been a top priority for the West Virginia coaching staff since seeing him throw during the spring evaluation period.

And the signal caller was back on campus for another visit to Morgantown for the weekend junior day event.

Veilleux, 6-foot-4, 195-pounds, is originally from Ottawa, Ontario but moved to the states in order to play football. He spent his sophomore season in Buffalo before moving to Maryland this past year.