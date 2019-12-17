News More News
2021 QB Veilleux talks latest visit to West Virginia football, recruitment

Veilleux is a top target for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Potomac (Md.) Bullis School 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux has been a top priority for the West Virginia coaching staff since seeing him throw during the spring evaluation period.

And the signal caller was back on campus for another visit to Morgantown for the weekend junior day event.

Veilleux, 6-foot-4, 195-pounds, is originally from Ottawa, Ontario but moved to the states in order to play football. He spent his sophomore season in Buffalo before moving to Maryland this past year.

