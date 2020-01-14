2021 RB Butts lists West Virginia football as a school sticking out
West Virginia pulled one player out of Missouri in the 2020 recruiting class and the program is back there trying to lure another talented prospect East.
St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet running back Taj Butts already holds a number of offers including West Virginia, Iowa State, Louisville, Illinois and Purdue but has a strong interest in finding out more about the Mountaineers. A big reason for that is his teammate Lanell Carr signed with the program this past year.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news