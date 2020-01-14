West Virginia pulled one player out of Missouri in the 2020 recruiting class and the program is back there trying to lure another talented prospect East.

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet running back Taj Butts already holds a number of offers including West Virginia, Iowa State, Louisville, Illinois and Purdue but has a strong interest in finding out more about the Mountaineers. A big reason for that is his teammate Lanell Carr signed with the program this past year.