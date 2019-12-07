Rockdale (Tx.) 2021 running back Cam’Ron Valdez isn’t going to hurt for options when the dust clears in his recruitment.

That's not too bold of a statement either given the current state of things.

The nation’s No. 175 ranked prospect is already building quite an impressive list of scholarship offers into his junior season with West Virginia Houston, Michigan, Tulsa, Kansas, Missouri, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma state, SMU and Utah all represented to date.