2021 WR Cannon excited over offer from West Virginia football

Cannon has picked up an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor

The West Virginia road trip to Missouri wasn’t without at least some positives as the program extended an offer to a fast-rising 2021 wide receiver in Demetrius Cannon.

The Mountaineers lost the football game against the Tigers 38-7, but Cannon becomes a new target on the radar for the coaching staff.

Cannon, 6-foot-3, 201-pounds, attends high school at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis and received an offer from the Big 12 Conference program after speaking with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.

{{ article.author_name }}