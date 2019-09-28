The West Virginia road trip to Missouri wasn’t without at least some positives as the program extended an offer to a fast-rising 2021 wide receiver in Demetrius Cannon.

The Mountaineers lost the football game against the Tigers 38-7, but Cannon becomes a new target on the radar for the coaching staff.

Cannon, 6-foot-3, 201-pounds, attends high school at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis and received an offer from the Big 12 Conference program after speaking with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.