2022 OL offer Bowman has familiarity with West Virginia football
West Chester (Pa.) Chester East 2022 offensive lineman Max Bowman isn’t a stranger to West Virginia.
That’s because the 6-foot-6, 290-pound, offensive tackle has already visited Morgantown a few years back for one of the Mountaineers big man camps prior to recruiting trips shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news