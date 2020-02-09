News More News
football

2022 OL Williams has even better return trip to West Virginia

Williams was impressed with the atmosphere around the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Chester (Va.) Life Christian 2022 offensive lineman Desaun Williams received an offer on his first trip to West Virginia over the summer but his most recent stop for a junior day actually stood out more.

That’s a testament to not only the coaching staff but the fan base which impressed him during the course of the Kansas State basketball game.

