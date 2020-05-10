2022 QB Allen looking into West Virginia football visit after offer
Fort Branch (In.) Gibson Southern 2022 quarterback Brady Allen had never talked to West Virginia prior to receiving an offer from the football program but now is planning to visit.
Allen, 6-foot-5, 196-pounds, now has offers from the Mountaineers, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Purdue, Kansas, Indiana and Cincinnati with a large number of others sniffing around.
