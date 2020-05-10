News More News
2022 QB Allen looking into West Virginia football visit after offer

Allen has an offer and interest in the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Fort Branch (In.) Gibson Southern 2022 quarterback Brady Allen had never talked to West Virginia prior to receiving an offer from the football program but now is planning to visit.

Allen, 6-foot-5, 196-pounds, now has offers from the Mountaineers, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Purdue, Kansas, Indiana and Cincinnati with a large number of others sniffing around.

