2022 QB Carter has 'eyes opened' on West Virginia football virtual visit
Memphis (Tn.) Kirby 2022 quarterback Tevin Carter recently released his top seven schools and was able to finally set his eyes on one of those through a virtual visit to West Virginia.
Carter, 6-foot-3, 193-pounds, recently named a top list of West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas A&M, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Memphis with the Mountaineer efforts led by head coach Neal Brown.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news